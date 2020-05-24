Denise Van Outen throws stepdaughter Leah an epic 21st birthday – with Chanel cake included Denise Van Outen and Eddie Boxshall have been dating since 2014

Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall pulled all the stops over the weekend to mark Eddie's daughter Leah's 21st birthday. The lockdown wasn't going to stop the pair from going all out, and judging by the pictures they shared on Instagram, it was just perfect.

"21st birthday celebration in lockdown, just the 3 of us. Kitchen disco. Thanks so much @bonnevents for the amazing balloon decorations. All dropped off outside our house with clear instructions how to DIY the decs. Social distancing. We love you Leah. Happy birthday beautiful #21stbirthday," Denise wrote alongside several snaps of the big day.

Denise and Eddie made sure Leah had the best 21st birthday

In one of the pictures, Denise, Leah and Eddie can be seen holding a glass of champagne whilst posing next to a huge number 21 filled with pink balloons.

Another picture showed Leah posing in the family's large garden. "My beautiful Princess Leah's 21st birthday weekend. @leah.boxshall I love you so much that it hurts!!! I burst with pride to see what an amazing young woman you have become. I'm so lucky to have you as my daughter. Happy 21st Birthday... love Dad, Denise, Jordan and Betsy xxxx @bonnevents 21st #bonnevents #thankyou," Eddie captioned it.

The birthday girl was also treated to an impressive cake in the shape of a Chanel handbag, with Chanel makeup included.

Leah was treated to an impressive Chanel-shaped cake

Denise and Eddie began dating back in July 2014 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. The finally moved in together in 2019, with Denise revealing exclusively to HELLO! that "they couldn't be happier".

"Living together feels just right for us now. Some people might think: 'They've taken their time', but we never felt the need to rush," she explained.

"We're both parents and in our mid-40s. We wanted our relationship to progress naturally."

She added: "This is our first place together. Finding it, doing it up and settling in as a family has been so exciting. We couldn't be happier."