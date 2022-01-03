Brooklyn Beckham congratulated on 'wedding' following loved-up snap with 'wife' Nicola Peltz The couple have been engaged since 2020

Brooklyn Beckham's fans are used to seeing the budding chef sharing loved-up pictures of himself and his fiancée Nicola Peltz, but over the weekend, they went wild over his latest post.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child posted three stunning pictures of himself and Nicola ringing in the New Year. He looked dapper in a dark suit while his beloved wore a white mini dress - but it was the caption that confused fans.

"Here we come 2022 x me and my wife are coming for you xx," he wrote alongside the snaps.

The couple was soon inundated with congratulatory messages, with many taking the "wife" comment as a confirmation that they had tied the knot.

Brooklyn and Nicola shared several pictures from their NYE party

"Awe you got married?? Congrats!!! Such a beautiful couple," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Didn't know you got married congrats."

A third added: "Married already? Congratulations!"

While Brooklyn's comment no doubt confused everyone, the 22-year-old told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola plan to tie the knot this year.

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we’d have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he told HELLO!.

"You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

The couple looked gorgeous, with Nicola wearing a mini white dress

The couple has spent the holiday season in the US, away from Brooklyn's family who celebrated Christmas at their Cotswolds home in England.

Asked if moving away from his family had been difficult, he told HELLO!: "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."

Brooklyn and Nicola became engaged in early 2020, less than a year after they started dating.