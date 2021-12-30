Julianne Hough gets fans talking as she asks personal question This is adorable!

Julianne Hough sparked a huge fan response during the week when the former Dancing with the Stars dancer posed with a photo with her new 'love'.

The star had been on a hike when she met an adorable pooch, and she couldn't help but pose with the dog as she raved about how sweet it was. In her caption, she wrote: "Met this Angel babe on the path and fell madly in love. Tell me your favorite thing about your pup in the comments. Aren’t they the most special souls on the planet?"

And the 33-year-old, who split from husband Brooks Laich in 2020, looked incredibly glamorous in an eye-catching ensemble.

Making sure that she beat the cold, she wore a stunning knit jumper with a striking design, alongside some jeans, a warm-looking knit hat, some hiking socks and a pair of snazzy sneakers.

Many fans gave personal accounts as they answered the dancer's question, as one responded: "The most special. Missing Bronx so much. He was the most grounded and playful soul, and one of my great teachers."

A second revealed: "Yes, they are, mine has McDreamy eyes and always wants to please others with love. Whilst visiting my mom, #Spencer instinctively knows she has limitations and will not leave her side… a protector, he is!"

Julianne fell in love on her hiking trip

And a third commented: "When I'm sad, he comes and starts snuggling up to me. I love it," while a fourth said: "My best running, and hiking buddy when he was younger, but always the best cuddler."

Julianne has been single since she split with her husband, NHL player Brooks Laich. The pair started dating in 2013, before getting engaged in 2015 and marrying in 2017.

Previously, she has dated Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest, as well as country singer Chuck Wicks.

Although her fans were united over her dreamy photo with the dog, she ended up dividing them recently as she teased a change in style.

The star had the perfect ensemble for her hike

The That Song in My Head singer shared a reel of photos on Instagram showcasing her many hair styles over the years, and wrote: "Thinking about a hair change. This was my natural quarantine grow out - dirty blonde/light brown. It was the healthiest my hair has ever been.

"I've had Platinum, Auburn Red, Copper Red, Strawberry Blonde, Pink, Natural Blonde with a few pops of highlights (my hair right now), and of course that's just the color…. Pixie, Bob, 'Safe Haven' cut, Shoulder Length, Long, Bangs… Wanna help me pick? What do you think I should do next?"

Fans couldn't make up their minds and gave a variety of responses. "Safe haven is my favorite movie so that's definitely a fave for me," one said of the 2013 movie, while a second echoed: "Safe haven cut is my all time favorite on you but you also ROCKED the red hair!"

"I love the red! The pink is fun too!" a third noted, and a fourth added: "Natural suits you well!" A fifth quipped: "Haven't done a buzz cut yet!"

