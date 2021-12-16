Christie Brinkley shares shocking health update and thanks doctor for quick intervention The 67-year-old revealed the news on Instagram

Christie Brinkley has revealed that during her latest physical check-up her ophthalmologist discovered a "problem" – but it was quickly fixed.

Taking to Instagram, the 67-year-old model shared a picture of herself with her chin placed on a slit lamp, which is a microscope with a light attached that allows the doctor to closely examine the eye, and told her 735,000 followers: "Want you to read this, so you will always be able to!

"I just discovered that I have something called Acute Angle Closure. I only found out because I included an eye exam as part of my yearly physical check-up and my brilliant ophthalmologist spotted this problem."

She then went on to reveal the problem had been quickly fixed by "drilling a hole" through her eye.

Christie shared the selfie to encourage her fans to get their eyes checked

"They can fix it by, brace yourselves, drilling a hole thru your eye!" she explained. "It's not as gruesome as it sounds. In fact, I just had it done in this photo, piece of cake. But if left untreated it could have resulted in vision loss.

"So I'm very grateful! Thank you, Dr Coles! And friends keep your eye on your precious eyes! Get them checked!"

Her friends were quick to comment on the post, which left many shocked.

"Ooof, glad you went for that checkup," said her makeup artist Sandy Linter, whilst fellow model Patti Hansen added: "Soooo scary, glad you're ok."

Christie recently appeared on the Nick Cannon show

Others praised her for sharing such personal details. "Thank you for sharing," one wrote, to which Christie herself replied: " I HAD to despite the horrible selfie, the information could save someone else their sight‼️"

"Wow Christie, you were lucky to have been checked at this time AND to not need a more invasive surgical procedure!!!! TOP NOTCH CARE THERE. Take such good care…. You know, things we never really think about, when we have an issue. Makes us ever so more grateful for our health and wellbeing . EYE am so very glad you are OK," added another.