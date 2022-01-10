Christie Brinkley glows in new photos from breathtaking tropical vacation How do we get there?

Christie Brinkley is certainly ringing in her new year in the most lush of ways, currently holidaying with family and friends in Turks and Caicos.

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns in revealing high slit sequin dress as she announces surprising 'big plans'

The supermodel took to her social media to show off several moments from her beautiful tropical vacation at her luxurious family beach house.

In the midst of several clips of crystal clear waters, vast sandy beaches, and cheerful family members, many fans noticed one snap in particular.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley wows fans with very unexpected Christmas tree

In the shot, Christie posed for a selfie while wearing a straw hat and a skin-tight wetsuit that barely covered up her white bikini top.

The string bikini and the wetsuit combined accentuated the 67-year-old's figure while she sported a bright smile as she glowed under the sunshine.

MORE: Christie Brinkley embraces the Christmas spirit in a red mini dress

"Lucky House Life (swipe) Feeling grateful from sunrise to sunset," she captioned the shots, and fans were quickly enamored and let it be known in the comments.

Ali Wentworth simply commented: "Heaven," while Melissa Odabash wrote: "Stunning," sentiments many of her fans also agreed with.

Christie wowed in a sunny and radiant bikini selfie

One said: "I can't even imagine being in such a beautiful place! Just stunning! Enjoy," with another adding: "Living amongst these harmonious abodes is certainly 'the catch of the day' everyday!!"

The model and entrepreneur showed off more of her beach body in a previous clip she shared where she spun her camera around to highlight beautiful vistas.

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares shocking health update and thanks doctor for quick intervention

MORE: Christie Brinkley unexpectedly twins with daughter in unseen baby photo

As Peggy Lee's Sweet Happy Life played, she captioned the post with the secrets to her ageless beauty, writing: "The words to this song are my wish for you..and I'm going to add an important beauty tip I wish I had heard sooner..protect your skin while enjoying your sweet happy life.

"Be sure to use SPF everyday. I'm wearing SPF 50, a swimsuit with long sleeved sun protection, and a hat! And if you didn’t wise up to the damaging effects of the sun fast enough like me, use @sblabeauty to reverse the signs of overexposure to the elements.

The supermodel spilled some of the secrets to her flawless skin

"Powerful peptides and active ingredients to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tones and tighten and lift your neck chin and jawline. Deserted beach not included."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.