Christie Brinkley dances in figure-hugging mini green dress – and fans make cheeky comment! The model was appearing on Nick Cannon's show

Christie Brinkley is feeling festive ahead of Christmas and she let that show on Thursday night as she attended Nick Cannon's show in a gorgeous green dress.

The 67-year-old dazzled fans is a tight high-neck ribbed mini dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with a black belt that highlighted her tiny waist, her blonde hair in loose waves and her signature bold lipstick. She also wore a pair of glossy black boots, that perfectly pulled together the whole outfit.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley dances ahead of appearance on Nick Cannon's show

"Hope you'll tune in to @nickcannon tomorrow where it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas because we slayed!" she wrote alongside a picture of herself and Nick, who wore a festive red suit.

The mother-of-three also shared a brief clip, that showed her doing a little boogie for photographers, and fans couldn't help but tease her.

Christie and Nick looked festive with their gorgeous outfits

"Careful stand down from that man, you may end up pregnant," one joked, referring to the fact that Nick has seven children from four different women.

A second jokingly added: "Protect yourself well!!" Whilst a third remarked: "Don't stand too close to him you might get pregnant!"

Nick, who was married to Mariah Carey for eight years until their split in 2016, welcomed three children this year.

Christie dazzled earlier this week at the 2021 Footwear News Acheivement Awards at Casa Cipriani

The Masked Singer host welcomed twins Zion and Zillion in June with his current partner, professional DJ Abby De La Rosa, and just nine days later, he welcomed his seventh child, a boy named Zen.

Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, and Nick met when the model appeared on Nick's music game show Wild 'n Out.

He has four other children, ten-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah and four-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020, with model Brittany Bell.