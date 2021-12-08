Christie Brinkley unexpectedly twins with daughter in unseen baby photo

Christie Brinkley has an ageless beauty to her, and she thrilled fans this week when she showed a never-before-seen baby photo of her daughter Alexa.

SEE: Christie Brinkley wows fans as she enters the festive spirit with sensational pantsuit

The snap was taken in 1987, with the pair accompanying Christie's then-husband Billy Joel as he toured Russia. Christie and her daughter unexpectedly twinned with their colour choice as the model rocked a cherry-red and white striped jumper, while her Alexa had been dressed in a cherry-red dress as Christie cradled her in front of a Russian landmark. "Just came across this photo of @alexarayjoel and me on her Dad's historic concert tour of Russia in 1987," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christie Brinkley shares the secrets to her age-defying skin

"Look how cute my little sweetie pie Babushka is here! Such a little featherweight and a world class traveler… her favorite form of transportation was my hip."

SEE: Christie Brinkley stuns in black mini dress and thigh-high boots for fun night out

MORE: Christie Brinkley shares excitement posing in a sensational little black dress

Fans went wild in the comments, not least of all Alexa who had a beautiful response to the post. "Loving this cherry-red color coordination, by the way," she teased.

She then added: "Love you like crazy!!! Best Mom in the whole world, and that’s the absolute truth."

Another of Christie's followers complimented: "Both mother and daughter are breathtaking. You look like you were around 20 in this photo or 18," while one added: "Just the sweetest thing. Beautiful portrait of Mother and World class traveler daughter."

Christie shared this beautiful photo from the 1980s

And a third joked: "That's a beautiful photo of you both. I bet she just loves you for pulling that out of the cupboard."

MORE: Christie Brinkley looks as youthful as ever in a gorgeous black dress in new video

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows in heartwarming video in a cut-out top for a special announcement

Although the snap was taken over 30 years ago, Christie still looked exactly the same, and she still continues to wow fans with her physique to this day.

Christie shares Alexa with ex-husband Billy Joel

Last week, she posed in a tight high-neck ribbed mini dress with long sleeves and completed the look with a black belt that highlighted her tiny waist, her blonde hair in loose waves and her signature bold lipstick.

SEE: Christie Brinkley shows off her endless legs in high slit figure-hugging knit dress

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns with her model physique in eye-catching sportswear

Her followers were stunned with the look as one exclaimed: "You're a youngling!!! Amazing Christie!!!" and another said: "Christie we need to know what is your secret!!! Omg you're just so stunning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox