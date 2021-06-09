Hannah Hargrave
Good Morning America’s Sam Champion made a sad discovery in his beloved rooftop garden at his New York apartment and shared details with fans
Sam Champion has a passion for plants and regularly showcases his amazing rooftop garden at his impressive New York apartment, so it’s not surprising he was upset with what he found on Wednesday.
The GMA presenter was saddened to discover something had gone awry at his home and he shared details with his fans.
Sam took to his Instagram Stories with a before-and-after photo of some of his plants and sadly the weather had not worked in their favour.
The split-screen showed his hydrangeas in full bloom and then another of them withered and dead.
"Death in the rooftop garden," he wrote, with a sobbing Boss Baby meme. He added: "Hydrangeas hate heat."
It's not good news for Sam who loves to share his green-fingered adventures with his fans. Recently he proudly displayed his early morning gardening efforts with an update on all the new additions.
Sam was distraught at his findings
His fans appreciated his gardening skills and commented: "That’s a beautiful pic- the garden looks nice too," and, "it looks amazing Sam".
Although, Sam previously caused a stir when he shared a rather risqué selfie in his garden once again.
He had fans convinced he was indulging in some naked gardening when he shared a cheeky photo of himself peeking out from behind a bush without a top on.
Sam recently. had fans convinced he was gardening in the nude
His bottom half was hidden behind the foliage and his social media followers were adamant he was pruning in his birthday suit.
"I love it when you do naked gardening," one fan commented, which sparked a response from Sam who clarified: "I have pants on."
But that ruined their vision and one of his followers clapped back: "Well that's disappointing," prompting another fun comment from Sam, as he quipped: "Roses are thorny."
