Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family Thanksgiving will be extra special this year The couple rekindled their romance earlier this year

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be extra thankful this year as they celebrate their first Thanksgiving together since rekindling their romance.

Jennifer touched down in Los Angeles on Wednesday night after filming wrapped on her latest project - titled The Mother - in Canada. The singer was snapped leaving a private airport with her 13-year-old twin children Max and Emme ahead of the holiday on Thursday.

The Jenny from the Block singer shared her excitement over returning home to her loved ones, revealing she has "so much" to be thankful for this year.

Posting a clip on Instagram of herself in snowy Smithers, Jennifer said: "Hey everybody, it's my last day here shooting on The Mother out in Smithers in the snow, it's been beautiful, but tonight I'm on my way home."

She added: "I'm so excited for Thanksgiving! I hope everybody has an amazing weekend with their families and their loved ones, there's so much to be grateful for this year. I'm on my way!"

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021 after 17 years

While neither has confirmed their Thanksgiving Day plans, it seems likely that Jennifer and Ben will spend it together alongside their children, although it is not yet clear whether Ben's three kids – whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – will split the day between their mother and Ben and Jen.

Last year, Jennifer spent the day with her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, so it will no doubt feel extra special celebrating the holiday with Ben nearly 17 years after their failed engagement.

The couple split in 2004 after a failed engagement

Jennifer and Alex had been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019. The couple were forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the pandemic having planned to tie the knot in a ceremony in Italy last June but then announced their separation in April this year.

Jennifer and Ben – affectionately known as 'Bennifer' – sparked rumors of a reconciliation soon after and went Instagram official with their relationship in July while on a European holiday in honor of her 52nd birthday.

The couple first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli and became engaged soon after. They were set to get married in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually broke up in January 2004.

