Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez delighted fans earlier this year as the pair rekindled their romance, but although they've been in the spotlight they have still remained fairly private over their relationship.

DISCOVER: Where is Jennifer Lopez's jaw-dropping engagement ring from Ben Affleck now?

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Gone Girl star shared a few details about their relationship – although he still remained fairly coy about it. He admitted that he felt it was "wise" not to share everything about his relationship with the Jenny from the Block hitmaker, and candidly confessed that he didn't know which of the couple got "more" out of their relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck

When asked about whether he'd speak about their relationship, he said: "You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it's not wise to share everything with the world."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez flashes her sculpted abs in the coord of our dreams on date night with Ben Affleck

READ: Ben Affleck opens up since reviving relationship with Jennifer Lopez

However, he did speak a little more openly about how he felt about the pair rekindling their romance as he explained it was "definitely beautiful" to him.

"And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that," he said.

The couple rekindled their romance earlier this year

"My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It's hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail."

SEE: Jennifer Lopez turns heads in ripped jeans while cozying up with Ben Affleck

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss at the 2021 Met Gala

He added that the story of how they got back together was a "great story" but it didn't sound like he was planning on revealing it anytime soon as he joked: "And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it. I'll write it all out. And then I'll light it on fire."

The pair were an item in the early 2000s

The couple reached an important milestone last week as they celebrated their first Thanksgiving together since they got back together.

Jennifer and Ben – affectionately known as 'Bennifer' – sparked rumors of a reconciliation soon after her engagement to Alex Rodriguez broke down and went Instagram official with their relationship in July while on a European holiday in honor of her 52nd birthday.

The couple first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli and became engaged soon after. They were set to get married in September 2003, but postponed their wedding and eventually broke up in January 2004.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.