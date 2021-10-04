Ben Affleck opens up since reviving relationship with Jennifer Lopez All really is well!

The revival of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship has been one of the hottest topics floating around the Hollywood sphere over the past few months.

For the first time since reconnecting, Ben finally revealed his thoughts on how he was doing since starting up his romance.

The actor attended the premiere of The Tender Bar over the weekend, and while he hit the red carpet solo, he still couldn't stop gushing about his life.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with Ben Affleck

Speaking to Extra, he revealed: "I'm very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie, and The Last Duel, October 15, which I am really proud of."

Ben starred in the George Clooney directorial as a bar owner who aids his nephew as he seeks a father figure in his life.

The actor spoke about his time working on the film as well, saying: "Working for George was a real treat, so it's a time in my career that is surprisingly kind of fruitful… I kind of lucked into this… Very grateful, so yes, I am happy."

Ben appeared at the premiere for The Tender Bar with director George Clooney

The Batman actor and On the Floor singer have been taking Hollywood and several red carpets by storm ever since they reunited back in May.

The two made their public debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival earlier in September, wowing fans everywhere with their incredible appearance together.

Jen wore a stunning white gown with bold embellished detailing by Georges Hobeika, and paired it with Jimmy Choo heels and gorgeous jewelry by Cartier.

As they posed together, they kept a close hold of each other and at one point kissed for the cameras.

The duo haven't been able to keep their hands off each other

The famous exes were previously engaged in 2002, and also appeared in Gigli together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

However, they ended their romance in early 2004 due to excessive media attention. Looks like everything's sailing along quite smoothly now!

