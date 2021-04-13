Oliver Hudson announces exciting news – and Kate Hudson has unexpected reaction Goldie Hawn's children have all followed her footsteps in the entertainment industry

Oliver Hudson has been working hard during the pandemic on an exciting new project, and he couldn't wait to reveal all to his fans.

On Monday, the father-of-three took to Instagram to share a Deadline article announcing the news that the actor was developing a new TV show called World's Best Dad.

What's more, Oliver's sister Kate Hudson had the sweetest response to her brother's achievement – but he wasn't totally convinced it was her!

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn gets emotional as she sends message to son Oliver Hudson

Oliver had written on his social media page: "I'm very very very excited to be developing this show!!

"My number one priority, above all other things, is being a father and I can't wait to hit the road in my RV and cry every 3 minutes during all my encounters with these dads.

"Side note: I've been crying a lot lately, maybe cause I'm coming off my Lexepro…

Oliver Hudson has revealed some exciting news about his career

"Anyhoo, I have a weird brain and I'm excited to put what's in my weird brain on the silver screen! Or various platforms that develop and stream content for your pleasure! (any and all ideas are welcome as I've run out… drink responsibly)."

Kate was one of the first to respond to Oliver's post, writing: "Well, this is one thing I can agree with about you 'world's best dad', gotta add 'world's best uncle' to that too. Way to go bro."

The TV star responded to his sister's sweet words, writing: "@katehudson is this my sister?? Or did you get hacked…"

Oliver and Kate are renowned for their online banter, but it's safe to say they are incredibly close.

Kate Hudson responded with a sweet message to her brother Oliver's good news

The pair have their own podcast, Sibling Revelry, which has seen them interview a number of famous siblings, including Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and Elle and Dakota Fanning, about their relationship and family life.

Oliver and Kate live near to each other in LA, and are also within close reach to their younger brother Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner, who recently welcomed their first child – a baby boy called Buddy.

Oliver is a doting dad to three children - Wilder, Bohdi and Rio

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are also nearby, living just down the street from Kate.

The Music star lives in her former childhood home with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani. Oliver lives with wife Erinn Bartlett, and their three kids Wilder, Bohdi and Rio.

