Oliver Hudson constantly leaves fans in splits with his hysterical posts and moments on social media, and he did just that with a rare photograph he shared.

The actor posted an incredible throwback picture of himself as a young boy at an event with his mom, Goldie Hawn, and his younger sister, Kate Hudson.

The three looked like they were completely unaware of the camera being present, with Oliver sporting a dazed expression, Goldie smirking for the camera, and the young Kate in a rush.

The Nashville actor played on the face he was making in the picture and simply captioned the post with the word, "Blazed…"

Fans found the post quite amusing and had many thoughts to share in the comments, with one writing, "Just waiting for 'Oliver!!' from your mum."

Another commented, "Lol you're funny. And look at Kate's facial expression," with a third adding, "We want more throw back pictures."

Oliver shared a throwback which included his mother and his sister

Many, however, couldn't help noticing how beautiful Goldie looked in the shot, with one fan saying, "Goldie originating the Smize," and another writing, "Your momma is just gorgeous."

Oliver did recently reveal that not all of his posts were getting the same amount of love, though, as he opened up about his latest social media struggle with fans.

The actor recently shared a screenshot of a notification he'd received from Instagram, telling him that one of his posts had been taken down for violating community guidelines regarding nudity.

While the actor has frequently appeared shirtless on his Instagram before, his recent post's exposure of more skin than usual apparently caught the social media platform's sensors.

The actor's recent post was taken down by Instagram

However, he was not happy about it, and made it known in his caption, writing, "I mean seriously?!?! My a** is ART and if @instagram doesn't understand that then I'll do nothing and keep using their platform!!"

