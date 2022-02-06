Brooke Shields gets fans talking with latest nostalgic behind-the-scenes video Fans raved and reminisced about the star

Brooke Shields' latest post on Instagram is truly unbelievable. The bombshell got nostalgic on her most recent post revealing a hard to believe fact about her time filming one of her most iconic movies, The Blue Lagoon.

The actress posted a video montage featuring some behind the scenes footage and images of 15-year-old-Brooke on set. She captioned the video with: "It has been over 40 years (ahem. . . supposedly) since The Blue Lagoon came out…" and she was inundated with comments from fans calling the movie (and Brooke) their favorite.

The iconic 1980 movie is one of Brooke's first claims to fame, after spending years as a child model and starring in 1978's Pretty Baby.

Fans and celebrities alike flooded the comments below the nostalgic video. ABC's Deborah Roberts, who is married to Al Roker, commented: "Loved that movie!" and designer Danielle Snyder wrote: "You FOREVER Brooke!!!"

The behind the scenes archival footage had fans totally hooked and transported to when the movie first came out. So popular was (and is) the movie, that one even commented: "That movie made me want to be stranded on an island."

The star reminisces about her time filming The Blue Lagoon

One fan wrote: "I was obsessed with you and the movie," while another admitted: "First movie I snuck [sic] watching!" as others revealed they had done the same.

The flashback video features a fresh-faced Brooke clad in a variety of "stranded on an island" kind of looks. The star dazzles with her iconic bushy eyebrows and long, voluminous hair, sporting a white triangle bikini and lacy blouses in the various sepia-tinted images.

Brooke dazzles in stunning picture taken from her home

"I still look back at it so fondly," Brooke wrote, and she honored the photographer of her "treasures from my personal photo albums," the late Alan Pappe.

Brooke frequently posts adorable throwbacks on her Instagram, and as they sit next to her modern-day selfies, the actress really proves she's barely aged a day.

