Brooke Shields really turns up the heat with sensational swimsuit photo Bring the heat back

Brooke Shields isn't about to let a little winter get in the way of her having some fun in the sun, which showed over the past weekend with her new photograph.

The actress shared a picture of herself on a beach as she leaned up against a wall in a sultry pose, wearing nothing but a swimsuit.

The yellow one-piece featured a high-cut design that showed off her legs and sensational figure, with her hair falling over her face as she intensely stared at the camera.

WATCH: Brooke Shields relearns how to walk

She revealed that it was Danish supermodel Helena Christensen who took the spectacular shot, as she simply wrote in the caption: "Sunday," with a sun emoji.

Her celebrity friends and colleagues took to the comments to rave over the shot, with Ali Wentworth simply dropping a few flame emojis, and Helena herself using heart emojis.

Candace Bushnell wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous. Where are you? Xx," with Sophia Bush saying: "Oh HI," followed by a flame emoji, like several others.

"ALWAYS GORGEOUS!!! ALWAYS PERFECT!!! GODDESS," one fan commented, with another saying: "Hottie. And look at your arms- looking fab, Brooke!"

Brooke stunned fans in a gorgeous yellow one-piece

A third added: "Beautiful like in the 80s," with another writing: "Is this you right now? You look fantastic!"

The 56-year-old isn't afraid to break out the swimsuits even with the changing seasons, and recently treated fans to a red hot number.

The Blue Lagoon star wowed in a red strapless swimsuit as she took a dip for a fun clip she shared on Instagram.

Brooke sizzled in the one-piece as she gingerly stepped into a plunge pool and captioned the post: "New Thanksgiving tradition."

The actress recently displayed a "Thanksgiving tradition" in a red hot swimsuit

It appeared that she was giving her immune system a boost with an icy cold plunge and plenty of her social media followers commented about the health benefits of the chilly regime while also gushing over how good she looked.

