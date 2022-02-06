Ali Wentworth delights fans with hilarious bed video taken from her New York home The Go Ask Ali podcast star is married to George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth is renowned for her sense of humor and never takes herself too seriously – as her latest Instagram video proved!

MORE: George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support after incredible career news

The wife of George Stephanopoulos uploaded a candid post showing herself lying in her bed while teasing her latest Go Ask Ali podcast episode.

Talking to the camera, the mother-of-two said: "Oh hi! You know a new episode of Go Ask Ali drops today, with a very, very sexy subject. Menopause…"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You remain the winner. Funny is funny. You always get it right," while another wrote: "This is fab," alongside a fire emoji. A third simply added a series of crying with laughter emojis.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' on-air coments leave co-stars in hysterics

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth asked about how they handled their teenage daughters dating

Ali is currently releasing episodes of season two of her popular podcast, where she speaks with experts, friends, celebrities and fellow parents about subjects ranging from raising children to relationships.

Ali Wentworth shared an intimate bed video to promote her latest Go Ask Ali podcast episode

As well as a podcast under her belt, Ali is also the author of a number of popular books, including Happily Ali After: And Other Fairly True Stories, and Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade).

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals challenge she faced ahead of their anniversary

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth co-ordinate in stylish date night photo

Throughout her career Ali has been supported by her equally successful husband.

Ali and George live in New York with their daughters Elliott and Harper and are Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Ali and husband George Stephanopoulos

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' actions leave co-star lost for words live on air

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth open the doors into their stylish New York living room

The couple live in New York City, where they have been since George landed his job at Good Morning America over a decade ago.

The celebrity couple and their daughters Elliott and Harper

Ali and George recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, having met after agreeing to go on a blind date by mutual friends.

MORE: Ali Wentworth's bed selfie inside bedroom gets fans talking

MORE: Ali Wentworth reflects on the past year in incredibly honest video

While Ali in particular was somewhat reluctant to go, she soon realised she had made a good decision, and the pair got engaged just two months later.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.