Drew Barrymore wins fan support with relatable parenting confession

Drew Barrymore had fans cheering for her with her latest video giving insight into what kind of parent she was
Drew Barrymore is one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood for her grounded nature and charm alone, but also for her relatable moments.
The actress took to social media to share a clip of herself revealing what kind of mother she really is in a newly minted challenge.
With the clip of herself pacing in her dressing room wearing a large overcoat, she mused: "What kind of mom and I?"
It then transitioned to several snapshots of Drew in various poses, ranging from happy to mid-sneeze, deeming herself "The Flower Child."
In her caption, she wrote: "My children are being raised by… The Flower Child. I challenge all of the moms to take part in this trend!! #themomchallenge"
Many fans took to the comments to praise Drew for her abilities as a celebrity mother and how much she'd inspired a lot of them, with one saying: "Your kids are in great hands!"
Drew revealed that she considered herself a Flower Child mother
Another wrote: "I think we should make taking portraits of mothers a thing. We all should have beautiful photos of ourselves and not be afraid to show/display them. Gorgeous Drew," and many simply dropped adoring heart emojis."
The actress has two daughters, nine-year-old Olive and seven-year-old Frankie, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopleman.
In a recent episode of her talk show featuring the men of Queer Eye, she sat down with Bobby Berk to talk about Zoom dating and eventually broke down into tears as she revealed she felt uncomfortable with dating as a mother.
The actress shared a clip of her emotional conversation on social media, in which she said: "I don't know how to date with kids, you know. I'm not there yet. I have two young girls, and I don't want to bring people home."
The actress opened up to Bobby about dating as a mother-of-two
Bobby reassured her that all her concerns and misgivings suggested that she was a good mother and she only cared for what was best for her two daughters.
