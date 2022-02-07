Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in rare photo with lookalike daughter Aaradhya Aishwarya has been married to Abhishek Bachchan since 2007

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a beautiful new photo with fans, showing her posing with her ten-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

Bollywood star Aishwarya shares her only child with actor and producer Abhishek Bachchan, to whom she has been happily married since April 2007. They welcomed their little girl in November 2011.

The photo shows mother and daughter together, smiling for the camera. Aaradhya is dressed in a vibrant yellow shawl and gently holding a flower, while Aishwarya proudly stands with her arms around her.

The 48-year-old chose to caption the image with a series of emojis – including prayer hands, flowers, a love heart and rainbow.

Aishwarya shared a beautiful snapshot showing her with her daughter

Aishwarya's 9.9 million followers were delighted by the family photograph. "You are the most beautiful!" one fan told her, while a second echoed: "The most beautiful woman in the world." A huge number of others left love heart emojis in the comments section.

In an interview with Vogue India in 2018, Aishwarya spoke about her daughter and her approach to her upbringing. "I spend all my time with Aaradhya, and I have one nanny, by choice," she shared.

Bollywood stars Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007

"I read comments saying, 'Ah, she must have an army of help' and I understand the perception, but I choose this way, which means life is always busy. I respect homemakers for the endless work they do," she said.

The star also spoke about teaching her daughter the importance of having a positive outlook, "I'm a firm believer of the state of the mind, and that's the means to keeping your head above a high level of water, every day," she said.

The couple are doting parents to Aaradhya

"That's something I'm imparting to Aaradhya - that B-positive is not just a blood group and that everything in life is a learning curve. Experience life in the moment, because you're going to have to live with your experience."

