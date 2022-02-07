Exclusive: Tony Dokoupil talks exciting new role and working with CBS Mornings co-stars Gayle King and Nate Burleson The CBS star has had an exciting start to the year

Tony Dokoupil has had an incredible career reporting on the news around the world, and the nature of his work is forever changing.

MORE: Gayle King looks incredible in iconic yellow dress as she marks anniversary on CBS Mornings

Most recently, he began anchoring a new half-hour weekly series called The Uplift, which has gone down a treat with viewers.

The Uplift – part of CBS News streaming network – focuses on inspiring stories – the more uplifting the better, and Tony has been enjoying every moment of it so far.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Tony Dokoupil get excited about the Super Bowl live on CBS Mornings

Chatting to HELLO!, he said: "I see the Uplift as possibly changing the way people see the world – by reminding them that, amid all the heartache, good things happen to good people and thank goodness that hasn’t changed.

RELATED: Gayle King stuns in figure-hugging dress - and it costs less than $35

"In that respect, the Uplift is news that stays news. It's eternal."

Tony Dokoupil is now hosting the positive news show The Uplift

He added: "I hope the Uplift is the chief national broadcast of a breakaway country I'll call Hopelandia. GDP is zero, but NWB (national well-being) is off the charts."

MORE: Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts urged to stay safe after sharing new photo

Tony is a familiar face on morning TV, along with his CBS Mornings co-stars Gayle King and Nate Burleson, and the trio have a brilliant working relationship both on and off-screen.

The CBS star has had an incredible career to date

Talking about his co-stars, the journalist shared: "Every morning is a two-hour breakfast with your two best friends – that's how it feels.

MORE: Blake Shelton shares incredibly emotional message with fans

"We talk and debate and laugh through every commercial break and, even though we don't have an omelet bar or bottomless mimosas, it's fun and smart and I never get tired of it."

Tony would love to host a show with wife Katy Tur one day

While Tony is enjoying his current role – his vast journalistic career to date has seen him report in all 50 states of the USA and many countries around the world - there is still something he would like to do before he retires, and that's present a show with his wife Katy Tur.

MORE: American Idol has BTS shake-up ahead of new series - details

"Someday. Before we all retire. I'd like to host a show with my wife -- Katy Tur. I may be crazy, but I think it'd be fun," he said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.