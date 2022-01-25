American Idol has BTS shake-up ahead of new series - all the details The show might look a little different this coming season

American Idol is undergoing a major shift ahead of its season five premiere on ABC, which might look a lot different.

Veteran showrunner Trish Kinane has stepped down from the show, season four this past May having been her last time leading the popular singing competition.

She is succeeded by executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick.

VIDEO: Take a look back at 2021's American Idol winner

Trish has been a crucial part of the American Idol family since its inception. She worked as an executive producer since the show's launch in the United States and became showrunner in 2016.

Per Deadline, Megan has been Trish's right hand woman for several years now, and is the natural successor for the role.

Though Trish is stepping down in an attempt to retire and "pursue some personal adventures," she will stay on as an executive producer, able to still oversee the production she helped update and evolve in the past years.

Last season's American Idol winner was Chayce Beckham, and the journey to find the show's next crowned star begins on 27 February.

Though the show's behind the scenes leader might have changed, other faces fans are used to seeing, know and love are slated to return.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are the confirmed judges for the next season, with Ryan Seacrest returning to his longtime role of beloved host.

"Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with Idol on ABC,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television.

Fans can't wait for the new series of American Idol to begin

Continuing, he stated: "Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons — and they're ready to do it again."

When the show returns this February, it will have its classic live audience. Albeit a smaller one, it is one of the only shows that traditionally features a live audience to be able to maintain the crucial element safely.

It is about to start season 20, but it will be it's fifth with ABC.

