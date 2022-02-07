Luke Bryan's five children and their mothers – and the heartfelt story behind his family unit The American Idol judge has an incredible family

Luke Bryan is always on the go and is constantly juggling his incredible career with his family life.

The American Idol judge loves nothing more than being a dad and spending quality time with his children.

The award-winning star is dad to five children – he shares sons Thomas and Tatum with wife Caroline Boyer, and adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, the children of Luke's late sister Kelly, who died in 2007, and her husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire, who passed away in 2017.

VIDEO: Luke Bryan celebrates special anniversary with wife Caroline

Caroline opened up about adopting Til, Jordan and Kris during an interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

He said: "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

Kelly passed away unexpectedly in May 2007, and tragically Lee passed away seven years later from a heart attack aged just 46.

Luke Bryan is incredibly close to his family

In September, Luke was beaming with pride as he walked Jordan down the aisle at her wedding.

"To get to walk Jordan down the aisle was the coolest, literally one of the most emotional things I've ever done," Luke told ABC News at the time.

The star revealed how they made sure to celebrate both Kelly and Lee's memories at Jordan's wedding, including adding their wedding bands in Jordan's bouquet and leaving two empty chairs for them.

Luke is a doting father

"It was just a beautiful ceremony, a beautiful time," he said. "It was just a magical wedding and we were just enjoying being with friends and family. it was just magical on all levels."

The country singer previously opened up to People about staying strong for his niece and nephews following the deaths of their parents.

"I've had so many tragedies in my life… Maybe [my brother] Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate. When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"

