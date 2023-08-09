Luke Bryan shared some surprising news on Wednesday that will see him bring a big part of his life to a close early next year.

The American Idol judge announced that after two years, he has decided to wrap up his Luke Bryan: VEGAS Las Vegas residency, with the final date slated for January 6 at Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

Speaking in a statement, Luke said: "I have truly enjoyed my time at Resorts World and offering my fans a unique way to see me perform live. The technology at this theatre allows us to do a completely different show than our regular tour which makes it a lot of fun for me, my team and the fans in the room."

© Getty Images Luke loved the technology at the Resorts World Theater

Taking to Instagram, Luke penned: "Here we go one last time Vegas! It's never a dull moment. Tickets for the final shows at @resortsworldlv go on sale 8.18. #LukeInVegas." His followers had a bittersweet response, with many happy about the extra dates but also sad that it meant the show was coming to an end.

"Happy for more dates but sad it's ending. Vegas is incredible," one replied. A second said: "Damn it I go to Vegas at the end of January." A third added: "We can’t wait!! We love your shows!!"

The final dates consist of six shows, three in December on the 29, and 30, and a special New Year's Eve performance on the 31. The final three will take place on January 3, 5, and 6.

© Instagram Luke Bryan is playing six final shows in Las Vegas

Just because Luke's time in Vegas is ending, doesn't mean he's hanging up his microphone for good. His Farm Tour will return in September, and he's currently out on the road on his 2023 Country On Tour, however, he has recently canceled three shows due to a persistent "head cold".

On Friday, the country singer shared that he was pulling his performance that evening in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as his Saturday show in Boise, Idaho, due to his poor health. He tweeted: "Dear Salt Lake fans. For the past couple of weeks I've been battling a head cold. I have been spending those days warming up and singing and have been able to perform.

© Getty Images Luke Bryan began his Vegas residency in February 2022

"Today I have followed the same routine trying to not give up but I am just not getting better." He added: "I truly can not give you the show I want to give so I am going to have to postpone tonight's show at USANA Amphitheatre to August 31, 2023. Thank you so much for understanding. - Luke."

A few hours later, he shared a similar message for his fans in Boise, writing: "Dear Boise fans – this is so hard for me to do but I am going to have to cancel my show on August 5th at Ford Center. Under the advisement of doctors I need another day to rest my voice and get better.

"There is nothing that I love more than to play live shows and I am so disappointed to not be able to do this for you. More info will be sent to those who bought tickets. Love ya Luke."

© Getty Images Luke Bryan has canceled three shows due to health reasons

However, an extra day's rest wasn't enough as he also canceled his headline slot at the Watershed country music festival in George, Washington, on Sunday. "This is such a frustrating weekend," Luke tweeted Sunday.

''Shedders, I am sorry to let you down but I am not back singing – can hardly even talk still. This festival is one of the most beautiful places we perform and one of the most fun crowds always. I know my friends on the show will bring a great time for you! Show them all what you got. Love ya – Luke."

