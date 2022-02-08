Alex Scott poses in just a bathrobe as she treats herself to a 'pamper night' after big announcement The presenter always looks stunning

Alex Scott is on cloud nine after receiving an overwhelming amount of support following the announcement that she is publishing her first book, titled How (Not) To Be Strong.

The sports presenter had hinted at the big news on Sunday as she dined with her mother Carol, but on Monday morning she surprised fans with the revelation.

After receiving a number of congratulatory messages, the former Strictly Come Dancing star treated herself to a well-deserved stay at a London hotel – with a pamper night included.

"I've treated myself and celebrating just doing 'me' tonight, having a pamper night," she told fans in a video as she posed in her hotel robe with a sheer mask on her face.

Alex spent the night at a London hotel where she pampered herself ahead of The BRITS

She then added: "Worked on myself… started writing a book. Sometimes the quiet moments can actually be the loudest."

The pampering didn't stop there for Alex, as she later revealed she had demolished a pizza and chips – later admitting that she was worried about fitting into her dress for Tuesday night's BRIT Awards.

While Alex's fans are eager to get their hands on her autobiography, the book won't be released until 29 September – but it can be preordered!

Alex's autobiography will be released in September

Speaking of her new project, the 37-year-old told her followers: "Ok soooooooo…. I can't believe this is even a thing BUT I'm writing a book!!! Argggggggg.. ASIF!!! I'm actually going to be a @penguinukbooks author!"

She continued: "I just want to say you have all been so supportive of my journey from football to presenting, Bear Grylls, Strictly and more. I feel the time is right, I want to share more about my life and what's shaped me. I've always shown a strong side, but I'm ready to lower that protective shield.

"Life has taught me showing vulnerability and not hiding flaws can be the bravest thing you can do."