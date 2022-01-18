Alex Scott stuns The One Show viewers in skintight leather leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott is officially back on our screens after returning from her idyllic Maldives retreat earlier this month, rocking a seriously stylish outfit for her 2022 debut on The One Show.

Causing a stir upon her return, Alex stunned viewers in a gorgeous burgundy look as she joined host Alex Jones on Monday evening. Rocking skintight leather-look leggings and a simple soft knit jumper, Alex kept her outfit classic, yet chic. Pairing her look with elegant pointed-toe heels, the star's monochrome ensemble perfectly complemented her post-holiday glow.

WATCH: Alex Scott's most fabulous fashion looks

The Football Focus star teased her raven hair into sleek box braids, amping up the glamour with a dramatic smokey eye, glowy blush and nude lip.

Alex shared a fan photo to her Instagram story following her appearance on The One Show, which read: "Guess who's back? @alexscott2 that's who [heart emoji]."

Alex looked radiant for her return to The One Show

We're pretty sure Alex rocked Karen Millen's £300 stretch leather leggings in the colour 'fig'.

If you're not a fan of the price tag, these stylish dupe jeans from I SAW IT FIRST look like a pretty perfect match, don't you agree?

Burgundy Coated Skinny Jeans, £20, I Saw It First

Alex started the year making her 1million Instagram followers incredibly envious of her luxe vacation. The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share two holiday pictures with her social media followers that show her laying in a hammock positioned over the sea.

Alex's face was hidden from view, covered by a bucket hat, but her gym-honed legs were on display with the star posing in bikini bottoms and a black top - what a way to start the year!

"Tough times!" joked 'The Juice Master' Jason Vale, while Saffron Barker – who appeared on the 2019 series of Strictly alongside Alex - admitted: "Jealous!" along with love heart eyes emojis.

A large number of other followers left flame emojis in the comments section while others remarked on her "idyllic" surroundings. "Can I join you on the next holiday?!" one quipped.

