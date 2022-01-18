﻿
alex-scott

Alex Scott stuns The One Show viewers in skintight leather leggings

The former Arsenal striker looked bold in burgundy

Alex Scott is officially back on our screens after returning from her idyllic Maldives retreat earlier this month, rocking a seriously stylish outfit for her 2022 debut on The One Show

Causing a stir upon her return, Alex stunned viewers in a gorgeous burgundy look as she joined host Alex Jones on Monday evening. Rocking skintight leather-look leggings and a simple soft knit jumper, Alex kept her outfit classic, yet chic. Pairing her look with elegant pointed-toe heels, the star's monochrome ensemble perfectly complemented her post-holiday glow. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott's most fabulous fashion looks

The Football Focus star teased her raven hair into sleek box braids, amping up the glamour with a dramatic smokey eye, glowy blush and nude lip. 

Alex shared a fan photo to her Instagram story following her appearance on The One Show, which read: "Guess who's back? @alexscott2 that's who [heart emoji]."

alex-scott-one-show-leggings

Alex looked radiant for her return to The One Show

We're pretty sure Alex rocked Karen Millen's £300 stretch leather leggings in the colour 'fig'. 

If you're not a fan of the price tag, these stylish dupe jeans from I SAW IT FIRST look like a pretty perfect match, don't you agree?

leather-leggings-isif

Burgundy Coated Skinny Jeans, £20, I Saw It First

SHOP NOW

Alex started the year making her 1million Instagram followers incredibly envious of her luxe vacation. The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share two holiday pictures with her social media followers that show her laying in a hammock positioned over the sea.

Alex's face was hidden from view, covered by a bucket hat, but her gym-honed legs were on display with the star posing in bikini bottoms and a black top - what a way to start the year!

"Tough times!" joked 'The Juice Master' Jason Vale, while Saffron Barker – who appeared on the 2019 series of Strictly alongside Alex - admitted: "Jealous!" along with love heart eyes emojis. 

A large number of other followers left flame emojis in the comments section while others remarked on her "idyllic" surroundings. "Can I join you on the next holiday?!" one quipped.

