Alex Scott surprises with daring topless photo as she reminisces about Maldives holiday The star returned from the Island of Joy last week

Alex Scott may be back from holidaying in the Maldives, but as she has confessed on Instagram, her mind is pretty much still in the "Island of Joy".

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the BBC presenter delighted fans by sharing a never-before-seen series of photographs that she had taken outside her private villa.

The snaps show the 37-year-old sitting by the sea, with her back to the camera. In them, Alex can be seen playing with her hair whilst only wearing a beach cover-up.

"Physically back home….but mentally still there in the sunshine," she captioned her post.

Fans were quick to react to the striking pictures, with many calling her "gorgeous" and "stunning".

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was happy to reply to some of the comments and confessed to a follower that she would be returning to the Maldives "sooner rather than later".

"I think I'm going to be back sooner rather than later that's for sure," she wrote.

Since flying back from her Christmas breaks, the star has since returned to work but in her private time, she is taking her new hobby, diving, further.

The star has returned to work but is already thinking of returning to the island

Taking to her Stories on Monday, the star revealed she was learning about diving. "Passed all my practical, now got to pass the theory," she wrote alongside a picture of her computer showing a page on "Managing your air supply".

"Look at me being a good girl doing my homework @dania_peru," she told Dania, who had been her driving instructor whilst on the island.

Learning to dive was an incredible achievement for the star who only learned how to swim a couple of years ago.

Alex made the confession on a recent post that showed her using an Efoil. She told fans: "Just a couple of years ago I couldn't swim and hated being anywhere near the sea through fear... I really wanted to change that and now...

"I'm Just out here doing what I gotta do on a #efoil loving life. Grateful for blessings like this, being able to change fear into fun."