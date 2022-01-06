Alex Scott causes a stir as she shows endless legs in tropical holiday photo The 37-year-old is 'out of office'

Alex Scott is the envy of her fans after sharing an 'out of office' photo from the Maldives.

MORE: Alex Scott defended by fans after wowing in striking sheer dress

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share two brand new holiday pictures with her social media followers that show her laying in a hammock positioned over the sea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott serenades fans as she lounges in the pool in striped bikini

Alex's face is hidden from view, covered by a bucket hat, but her enviable legs are on display with the star posing in bikini bottoms and a black top.

READ: Alex Scott pleads with fans for help following amusing wardrobe mishap

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

"Tough times!" joked 'The Juice Master' Jason Vale, while Saffron Barker – who appeared on the 2019 series of Strictly alongside Alex - admitted: "Jealous!" along with love heart eyes emojis. A large number of other followers left flame emojis in the comments section while others remarked on her "idyllic" surroundings. "Can I join you on the next holiday?!" one quipped.

Alex is currently soaking up the sun in the Maldives

It comes shortly after Alex defended her holiday wardrobe after sharing snapshots showing her wearing a backwards cap and sunglasses as she enjoyed a healthy lunch. "I never get why people wear caps back to front in sunny climes, have a great time," one follower wrote, to which Alex replied: "Well, I've got my sunglasses for the sun and the hat keeping my fizz at bay for the time being."

READ: Alex Scott's daily diet revealed: The One Show host's breakfast, lunch & dinner

MORE: Alex Scott commands attention in sizzling red jumpsuit

Alex has had a magical two weeks on the island and has achieved something she never thought she could – a diving certificate.

The star has shared a number of holiday photos with fans

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alex shared a photo showing her with her diving instructor and wrote: "What a way to end this magical journey of learning how to dive to now being an advanced open water diver and seeing what we did today.

"@Dania_Peru I can't thank you enough. The kind, humble amazing teacher that you are… you have made me fall in love with something I would never have dreamed of. I was blessed to have you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.