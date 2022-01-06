﻿
Alex Scott causes a stir as she shows endless legs in tropical holiday photo

The 37-year-old is 'out of office'

Alex Scott is the envy of her fans after sharing an 'out of office' photo from the Maldives.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share two brand new holiday pictures with her social media followers that show her laying in a hammock positioned over the sea.

Alex's face is hidden from view, covered by a bucket hat, but her enviable legs are on display with the star posing in bikini bottoms and a black top.

"Tough times!" joked 'The Juice Master' Jason Vale, while Saffron Barker – who appeared on the 2019 series of Strictly alongside Alex - admitted: "Jealous!" along with love heart eyes emojis. A large number of other followers left flame emojis in the comments section while others remarked on her "idyllic" surroundings. "Can I join you on the next holiday?!" one quipped.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Scott MBE (@alexscott2)

Alex is currently soaking up the sun in the Maldives

It comes shortly after Alex defended her holiday wardrobe after sharing snapshots showing her wearing a backwards cap and sunglasses as she enjoyed a healthy lunch. "I never get why people wear caps back to front in sunny climes, have a great time," one follower wrote, to which Alex replied: "Well, I've got my sunglasses for the sun and the hat keeping my fizz at bay for the time being."

Alex has had a magical two weeks on the island and has achieved something she never thought she could – a diving certificate.

alex-scott-holiday

The star has shared a number of holiday photos with fans

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Alex shared a photo showing her with her diving instructor and wrote: "What a way to end this magical journey of learning how to dive to now being an advanced open water diver and seeing what we did today.

"@Dania_Peru I can't thank you enough. The kind, humble amazing teacher that you are… you have made me fall in love with something I would never have dreamed of. I was blessed to have you."

