Alex Scott always has our attention when she shares her amazing outfits on social media, and her latest look was certainly another winner.

The Football Focus presenter was enjoying a glamorous trip in Portugal as she sunned herself in a stunning black sheer mini-dress, complete with a bucket hat. The star rocked natural make-up and kept her accessories to a minimum only adding a luxurious golden necklace to her ensemble. She shared the photos from a wooden platform with the ocean stretching out behind her, and we really wish we were there at her holiday location.

Alex shared the photos on her final day in the country, as she later shared clips of her plane taking off and landing back in London.

"A different kind of glow - that inner stuff from within," she captioned the post, and her fans quickly went wild in the comments.

One said: "Love the photos Alex, keep smiling," while a second added: "You always have that glow beautiful lady," and a third commented: "Fire in the booth!"

Others were left speechless and posted the black heart emoji that Alex finished her post with, or posted one-word compliments like: "Gorgeous" or "beautiful".

Alex looked amazing in her outfit

Alex had appeared to have gone on a health retreat, and while the fitness fanatic will surely have enjoyed her time away, she didn't seem impressed with every aspect.

On her final day, she shared a clip of a bowl of soup and joked: "Not gonna lie I'm looking forward to solid food when I'm back, I've done my time."

The star was on the same retreat that presenter Carol Vorderman went on recently, with Carol having returned earlier in the week.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine about why she decided to head to a juicing retreat, Carol explained: "This is a reset button for me."

Fans loved seeing the presenter smile

"I felt quite low in December; it was dark and miserable and I think I get affected by the lack of light. Then Omicron came along and made us think we were about to go into another six months of lockdown. Being here clears my head and my system and it's so lovely to be in the fresh air and sunshine."

During her stay at Juicy Oasis, a health retreat run by celebrity lifestyle coach Jason Vale – known as the Juice Master – Carol and the other residents replaced meals with three freshly blended juices and a bowl of soup each day.

"I don't find that difficult – after a day or so it's fine and you feel great," she said. "We walk a half marathon every day and when I finish I feel like I could do it all over again.

"It's absolutely beautiful here and the opposite of a boot camp," she added of the resort in Cernache do Bonjardim. "I come here twice a year, if I can, and I love it. Everyone is active because you want to be and there is no competitive element or people shouting."

