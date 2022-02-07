Alex Scott heads out on a 'date night' with special person ahead of exciting announcement We wonder what it will be!

Alex Scott celebrated on Sunday ahead of a very important, and mysterious, announcement on Monday morning.

The presenter headed out for a special meal with her mother, Carol, and shared several photos of their "date night" on her Stories.

One picture showed a little glimpse of their table, with their drinks on display - a Coca Cola for mum Carol, and a whisky for Alex. "Date night," she simply wrote next to it.

The next Story was a video of a cheeky Alex asking her mum: "What are celebrating?" to which Carol replied: "I am not allowed to say until tomorrow."

Alex treated her mum Carol to a special dinner on Sunday

"You know what? That is a good answer. Not until tomorrow," Alex said, whilst Carol insisted: "All will be revealed."

"Date night with my mum," Alex wrote on the video, and added: "Announcement, got a little something going on that I'm allowed to tell you all about tomorrow."

The BBC presenter then added a countdown, revealing the news would be shared at 10am.

While it's unknown what the surprise will be, Alex has had a great start to the year and has had plenty of time to think about exciting projects.

Alex has previously honoured her mum for 'constantly supporting me'

The 37-year-old rang in the year in the Maldives, where she spent the days practising water sports and learning to dive.

After a brief return to the UK in early January, she then headed off to Portugal to stay at Juicy Oasis, a health retreat run by celebrity lifestyle coach Jason Vale – known as the Juice Master.

Taking to her Stories whilst there, Alex detailed her day at the retreat, which included a hike with incredible views, a "freshly made ginger shot" and a football match with the rest of the attendees.

The star also delighted fans by sharing a video taken by the villa's swimming pool. "Can't really complain, look" she told her fans as she lay on a lounger and showed them the villa's incredible mountain views.