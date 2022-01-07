Alex Scott celebrates personal milestone after causing a stir with her holiday attire Congratulations to the Football Focus host!

Alex Scott has reached an impressive new milestone. The BBC presenter took to Instagram on Friday to share her excitement with fans, revealing that she now has one million followers on the social media site.

MORE: Alex Scott causes a stir as she shows endless legs in tropical holiday photo

"Happy 1 million insta post," she labelled the caption, adding: "Thank you for all your continued support through the good and the bad, keeping it real always. Love to you all, I count my blessings everyday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott serenades fans as she lounges in the pool in striped bikini

The former Strictly star - who has been holiday in the Maldives - added: "The focus is on for the year ahead, keep that positive energy on high and let's keep shining. 2022 let's make a whole lot of great memories and have some fun."

MORE: Alex Scott defended by fans after wowing in striking sheer dress

READ: Alex Scott pleads with fans for help following amusing wardrobe mishap

Her celebrity friend Jamal Edwards was among the first to comment. "Jeeezzzz go on, on to the next millionnnn," he said. One fan remarked: "Congratulations. Well deserved." Another post read: "So beautiful and elegant babe. Happy New year hope 2022 is good year for you."

Alongside her post, Alex shared a sizzling snapshot of herself and she thanked the designer, writing: "Thank you to the talented @zemclarke for the design… may the year ahead allow your talent to shine even more."

Alex uploaded this Instagram photo with her fans

The news comes shortly after Alex defended her holiday wardrobe when she shared snapshots showing her wearing a backwards cap and sunglasses as she enjoyed a healthy lunch.

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

"I never get why people wear caps back to front in sunny climes, have a great time," one follower wrote, to which Alex replied: "Well, I've got my sunglasses for the sun and the hat keeping my fizz at bay for the time being."

Alex recently defended herself after posting a picture of herself wearing a cap backwards

Alex has had a magical two weeks on the island and has achieved something she never thought she could - a diving certificate.

She said: "What a way to end this magical journey of learning how to dive to now being an advanced open water diver and seeing what we did today."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.