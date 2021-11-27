Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's holidays will be extra special this year - all the details They couple got married earlier this year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will have an extra special festive season this year for a sweet reason.

The couple have just kickstarted the holiday season with a wonderful Thanksgiving together and things are only getting better.

While they've spent many Christmases as a unit, this is their first as a happily married couple.

They'll open their stockings and welcome the new year as husband and wife, after five years of dating.

The Voice stars tied the knot in July this year on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, where they got engaged in October 2020. Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his estate.

No Doubt singer Gwen wore a custom Vera Wang white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

This will be Gwen and Blake's first festive season as a married couple

She added a beautiful veil that featured the embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch that paid tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner, Gavin Rossdale.

While these holidays may not feel any different to the children, for Gwen and Blake, it'll likely feel that much more special.

They waited a long time to take their relationship to the next level.

The country singer recently dropped his song, We Can Reach the Stars, and revealed the song he wrote for Gwen and first played for her during their wedding.

Thanksgiving at their new home looked amazing

He explained why they decided to get married with a post on Instagram which read: "That's why we got married in the first place. That's why we wear rings… because we want everyone to know. I'm thrilled to share this song with the world."

Gwen and Blake have also just purchased a new marital home and she spoke about their exciting Thanksgiving plans ahead of the holiday when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

"We leave next week to go to Oklahoma," she said. "It's a tradition, my whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the Wedding.

"So, I'm really looking forward to it. We have a new house there, we have like a new life there. So, it’s going to be our first married Thanksgiving, very grateful, very excited."

And from the looks of the photos it appeared it was a huge success!

