Jennifer Garner shares rare family video featuring her niece for a very special reason The Hollywood star is one of three sisters

Jennifer Garner is incredibly close to her family and grew up with two sisters in West Virginia, where the majority of her relatives still live.

And the Hollywood star couldn't have been prouder after her only niece, Emma, created a walking tour of their beloved hometown.

The doting aunt shared footage of herself with Emma walking around the city, as the actress learnt new things about the place.

The star admitted that she wasn't sure how she felt about posting a video of her niece, seeing as she doesn't post pictures of her own children to protect their privacy, but reassured her followers that she had got permission from her sister to do so.

She wrote: "My incredible niece @emmaa.carpenter (I feel [upside down smile emoji] sharing her but Emma and her mom—my sister—approved) spent her entire summer creating a walking tour of our hometown, Charleston, West Virginia.

"Even if you aren’t from Almost Heaven—if you love the people, the history, and the architecture of your hometown like Emma loves Charleston—you have my attention. My darling Emma—my only niece—I love you so.

Jennifer Garner with her niece Emma

"You can find the full tour @myvoicemap (or search Charleston WV at voicemap.me)."

Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "I adore everything about this," while another wrote: "This is so cool! Go Emma!" A third added: "This is creative and adorable."

Emma isn't the only family member that has appeared on Jennifer's social media eiher, as the actress' mom Patricia, often features in her cooking videos.

Jennifer Garner with her sister, parents and children

During a previous interview with People, Jennifer gave an insight into her upbringing. She said: "My mom made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"

The actress also spoke about her childhood on Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan. She revealed: “My parents are just salt of the earth. My mum grew up really poor in Locust Grove, Oklahoma on a farm.”

The Hollywood star is a doting mom to three children

Jennifer said she’d had a number of frank conversations with her mother about her childhood. "I said to her, 'Mom does it bother you when I talk about your poverty as a child, does that bother you?' And she said, 'I'm never ashamed of growing up poor; rather I am amazed by the grace and the dignity that my parents had throughout my childhood.'"

Jennifer is a doting mother herself to three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The actress shares her kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

