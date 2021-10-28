Jennifer Garner leaves fans confused with incredible family photo The star shared of picture of herself alongside sister Susannah and Melissa

Jennifer Garner took a trip down memory lane on Thursday and left fans confused when she shared a throwback picture of herself and her two siblings on Instagram.

The 49-year-old had a lot to say about the snap and happily shared her thoughts with her 11.4 million fans.

"Discussion points: 1. Garner girls + bangs = lifelong struggle. 2. Ears. 3. Growing out a bowl cut is never easy. 4. When mom is in a quilting phase. Thank you. (I love my sisters)," she captioned the post.

Friends and fans of the star rushed to comment on the never-before-seen picture, with Sara Foster immediately declaring that in the picture she is her son Sam's double.

Jennifer shared a throwback photo of herself and her siblings

"Sam Affleck," she simply wrote.

Others were incredibly confused and thought the picture was a collage of Jennifer at different stages in her life.

"I definitely thought these were all photos of you in a weird 80's type picture collage," one remarked, whilst another added: "Are you kidding? I thought it was a photoshop of pictures of you in different ages. Those genes are strong!!"

A third noted her resemblance to her older sister Susannah, writing: "Your older sister looks just like you."

Jennifer is incredibly close to her family, and her parents and sisters went to the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018 when the actress received her star on the famous landmark.

The trio of women are incredibly close

The Hollywood actress lived in Charleston, West Virginia, from the age of three, and later attended Denison University where she studied theatre – which led to her big acting break.

The actress has previously joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow her or her siblings to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers. However, she has been influenced by her mum's stance on cooking, where her mother would make them home-cooked meals, having lived on a farm herself growing up.

The actress told People: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'"