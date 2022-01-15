Jennifer Garner's striped pajamas are the ultimate bedtime outfit - wow! We love them!

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to give fans a rare look into her evening routine - but it was her five-star pajamas that we couldn't get over, as they're the perfect bedtime outfit.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck pictured in rare reunion involving their children

The actress took to Instagram Stories, revealing to her 11.8 million Instagram followers that she wears a fuzzy headband with cute bear ears from the Honest Company. But it was her red-striped pajama set from Lake that we loved; a gorgeous alternative if you are looking for something comfortable but stylish for coffee mornings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares health fears over alcohol intake during the pandemic

"These are the best pajamas I have ever worn. Love the pockets on the top and bottoms. The fabric is super soft and cozy and the fit is perfect!" reads one review.

Another shared: "The material and the fit are spot on."

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare family video featuring her niece for a very special reason

READ: Kate Winslet shuts down question about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'romance' in the best way

The pajamas retail for $136 and are available in five different colorways, from red stripe, navy stripe, and evergreen stripe, to a spruce green and peach, and in sizes extra extra small to extra extra large.

And they have pockets on the top and bottoms!

Lake Pajamas Evergreen Poplin Piped Pants Set in Red, $136; lakepajamas.com

Jennifer is known for her love of comfortable fashion but in December the mom-of-three surprised fans when she had a serious Carrie Bradshaw moment when she hosted In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season for PBS, alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The 49-year-old donned Oscar de la Renta's hugely famous cantaloupe tent dress in a festive jewel green.

It was also worn by the fictional character of Carrie in Sex and The City season six, on a date to the opera with Aleksandr Petrovsky, but in pink.

Jennifer shared the picture with fans

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her fabulous ensemble, the star wrote: "Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor.

"Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. #WhiteHouseConcertPBS (Tonight! 12/21, 8/7C!)"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.