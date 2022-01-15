﻿
jen-garner

Jennifer Garner's striped pajamas are the ultimate bedtime outfit - wow!

We love them!

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to give fans a rare look into her evening routine - but it was her five-star pajamas that we couldn't get over, as they're the perfect bedtime outfit.

MORE: Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck pictured in rare reunion involving their children

The actress took to Instagram Stories, revealing to her 11.8 million Instagram followers that she wears a fuzzy headband with cute bear ears from the Honest Company. But it was her red-striped pajama set from Lake that we loved; a gorgeous alternative if you are looking for something comfortable but stylish for coffee mornings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner shares health fears over alcohol intake during the pandemic

"These are the best pajamas I have ever worn. Love the pockets on the top and bottoms. The fabric is super soft and cozy and the fit is perfect!" reads one review.

Another shared: "The material and the fit are spot on."

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare family video featuring her niece for a very special reason

READ: Kate Winslet shuts down question about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'romance' in the best way

The pajamas retail for $136 and are available in five different colorways, from red stripe, navy stripe, and evergreen stripe, to a spruce green and peach, and in sizes extra extra small to extra extra large.

And they have pockets on the top and bottoms!

lake-pajamas

Lake Pajamas Evergreen Poplin Piped Pants Set in Red, $136; lakepajamas.com

SHOP NOW

Jennifer is known for her love of comfortable fashion but in December the mom-of-three surprised fans when she had a serious Carrie Bradshaw moment when she hosted In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season for PBS, alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The 49-year-old donned Oscar de la Renta's hugely famous cantaloupe tent dress in a festive jewel green.

It was also worn by the fictional character of Carrie in Sex and The City season six, on a date to the opera with Aleksandr Petrovsky, but in pink.

jengarner-pajamas

Jennifer shared the picture with fans

Taking to Instagram to share a snap of her fabulous ensemble, the star wrote: "Hosting “In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor.

"Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise. #WhiteHouseConcertPBS (Tonight! 12/21, 8/7C!)"  

Read more HELLO! US stories here 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about jennifer garner

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back