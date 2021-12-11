Georgia Tennant shares gorgeous photo of daughter Birdie – and fans all say the same thing We love this!

Georgia Tennant often shares beautiful photos of her children, and she always has the wittiest captions, and she proved that with her latest post.

The Doctor Who actress shared a photo of husband David Tennant walking with their youngest daughter Birdie, two, walking towards a church. David had made sure to wrap up warm in the cold weather, wearing a thick black coat and some chinos paired with brown trainers, while Birdie had a festive feel to her look, as she went dressed as a Christmas fairy that wouldn't have looked out of place at the top of any tree.

WATCH: Georgia Tennant's makes her movie debut

"Good Omens 3," the mum-of-five joked, even tagging the Instagram page for the TV show.

Good Omens, based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, stars Georgia's husband David and close family friend Michael Sheen as the demon Crowley and the angel Aziraphale who attempt to avert the apocalypse.

The series was originally intended to just be a mini-series, however, due to its popularity it has been renewed for a second series.

Fans joked about the photo

Fans loved Georgia's humorous comment and played along in the comments, with one joking: "Michael Sheen looks different here," and a second added: "Makeup have done a remarkable job on Michael."

A third teased: "Michael Sheen's shrunk some. On a side note, lovely picture of daddy and daughter," while a fourth continued: "Michael REALLY loses himself in his roles."

But some followers hoped that Georgia was teasing a plot point for the show and hinting that Crowley and Aziraphale may end up raising a child together.

The Tennants and Sheens are close friends

Some fans have hoped that there is a romantic connection between the pair, and although creator Neil Gaiman isn't entirely against the idea, he has previous shut down speculation.

"They're an angel and a demon, not male humans," he responded to a fan who once asked if they were a gay couple.

But on further expansions, he has said their story is one of "love".

