Georgia Tennant has the best celebration as daughter Olive marks major achievement The former Doctor Who star is a doting mum to five children

David Tennant and wife Georgia are doting parents to five children, some of whom have followed in their footsteps and become actors themselves.

And Georgia was feeling particularly proud of daughter Olive on Tuesday after the Oscar nominations were released. Olive starred in Belfast as Catherine, a Catholic schoolgirl who becomes the love interest of main character Buddy, played by young actor Jude Hill. As the Oscar nominations revealed that the film had nominated for Best Picture, Georgia couldn't help but share her joy.

Posting a photo of all the nominated films, she simply posted the mind-blown emoji, and tagged The Academy, as well as using hashtags for the film and her daughter's name.

Fans followed in her happiness, as one wrote: "That's amazing! Congrats!" and another teased: "Has the child already surpassed the entire family? Now that is a brag."

A third commented: "Not bad for her first gig," while a fourth added: "How does she top that, Georgia? But wow! What a great experience this must be for her - and her very proud parents."

Many other of the Merlin star's followers were left speechless by the amazing news, as they posted strings of applauding emojis.

Georgia was so proud

Last month, she shared a rare photo of her ten-year-old daughter, as she marked the release of Belfast in cinemas – and once again she was one proud mum.

"Happy #Belfast day! @belfastmovie @judehill_2010 #olivetennant," the mum-of-five wrote alongside a photo of Olive and her young co-star Jude Hill.

Olive wore a pretty patterned dress as her blonde hair flowed down past her shoulders, while Jude looked dapper in a suit.

Belfast is Olive's movie debut

Fans were quick to react to the image, as one enthused: "Great film, terrific performances by these two and the rest, well done!"

A second said: "You make beautiful children!" and a third posted: "Olive is such a perfect mix of you and David."

But several fans were in love with Olive's long locks, with one complimenting: "Olive's hair is downright magical," and another added: "It's a little David Tennant with Goldilocks hair. Beautiful, lovely family."

