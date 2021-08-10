Georgia Tennant shares rare photo of Doris – and it's adorable The star is mum to five children

David Tennant and wife Georgia are doting parents to five children, who they raise inside their West London home – although one may need some table manners!

On Tuesday, the Doctor Who actress melted hearts with an adorable photo of daughter Doris, six, drinking out of a bowl inside their luscious dining room.

"Cutlery is for losers," Georgia joked in the caption, as the bowl and her daughter's hand obscured her face from the camera.

Georgia is mum to Ty, 19, Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, and Birdie, one. Georgia shares four of her children with husband David, but had Ty from a previous relationship. Her husband adopted him after their marriage in 2011.

The dining room almost looked like it could have been at a restaurant, with the seat resembling one found in many cafés.

The oak dining table had a beautiful sheen to it, and close to it was a radiator that had been painted brown.

Doris drank out the bowl

The room appeared to flow into the couple's kitchen, which was entirely white-panelling, but featured some striking artworks on the walls.

Although Georgia hides the faces of her children on social media, the mum-of-five is a frequent poster and often delights her fans with some relatable parenting moments.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of Birdie lying on the carpet as she appeared to be crawling off the rug towards a welcome mat.

Behind her was a scene of adorable chaos, featuring an empty nappy box with nappies strewn everywhere, half-finished Lego, and abandoned picture books. Some more toys, including a doll's house, could also be seen in the corner of the picture.

Perhaps echoing a sentiment many mums in a similar situation have felt, she simply wrote: "Ffs."

Georgia and David are parents to five children

Back in June, she shared the results of one of Birdie's tantrums, it was another issue that many parents have faced.

The 36-year-old had grown some potatoes from scratch, but when she attempted to feed them to her daughter, the young girl promptly threw them on the floor.

But Georgia voiced her thoughts that it's where the food "[expletive] belonged" as she revealed, much to her fans' horror, that she herself isn't a fan of them.

