David and Georgia Tennant pose for rare photo together to celebrate happy news Couple goals!

David Tennant and his wife Georgia had every reason to smile on Monday. The couple - who have been married since 2011 and share five children - posed for a rare selfie together as they shared some good news with fans.

Georgia, 36, shared the snapshot on her Instagram account explaining the situation to her followers in her usual witty style.

"Happy end of isolation to us," she wrote. "Thank you to everyone who really showed up these past weeks (not literally cos that’s very much against the rules) you've very much renewed our faith in humanity.

"And from me; thank you to him who nursed me through some pretty bleak moments. Sorry I repaid you by giving you Covid #bestwife."

David and Georgia are celebrating the end of their isolation

David and Georgia's period of isolation meant they missed out on an important family milestone last week.

Their eldest daughter Olive made her red carpet debut at the premiere of Jamie Dornan's new movie Belfast, in which the ten-year-old makes her first film appearance.

Olive Tennant made her red carpet debut at the Belfast premiere

With her parents stuck at home, Olive was accompanied to the event by her big brother, 19-year-old Ty, with the siblings happily posing for photos together ahead of the screening.

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, proud mum Georgia wrote: "Oh my darling girl. How proud I am of you & I wish I was there to watch you shine tonight.

The ten-year-old was joined by big brother Ty

"Instead I leave you in the capable hands of your brother whilst I quarantine miserably at home & continuously refresh @gettyimages like a crazed fan. Which is exactly what I am. #olivetennant #belfast @ty_tennant_ @belfastmovie."

As well as Olive and Ty, David and Georgia are parents to share Wilfred, eight, six-year-old Doris, and Birdie, who turns two in October. David adopted Ty back in 2011, the same year he and Georgia tied the knot.

