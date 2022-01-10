David Tennant and wife Georgia celebrate big family news! Congratulations to the family of seven

Sunday proved to be a night of celebrations for David Tennant and his wife Georgia.

The couple, who share five children together, were over the moon following the Golden Globes ceremony, which saw Belfast bring home the Best Screenplay prize for director Kenneth Branagh.

David and Georgia have a very personal connection to the coming-of-age comedy-drama; their ten-year-old daughter Olive appears in the film, alongside the likes of Jamie Dornan and Dame Judi Dench.

Sharing a screengrab of Olive in the movie, Georgia sweetly wrote: “Congratulations to @belfastmovie on the @goldenglobes win. #isthereoneforbestchaperonetho #Belfast #kennethbranagh.”

Fans were quick to offer up congratulatory messages for Olive, with one follower writing: “Congrats Olive, you can be proud!”

It comes after Georgia shared a touching post dedicated to her daughter as she walked the red carpet for the film’s premiere, accompanied by her big brother, Ty.

Sadly, her mum wasn't able to join her at the October event as she was self-isolating, but she expressed her pride on social media.

It read: "Oh my darling girl. How proud I am of you & I wish I was there to watch you shine tonight. Instead I leave you in the capable hands of your brother whilst I quarantine miserably at home & continuously refresh @gettyimages like a crazed fan. Which is exactly what I am."

David and Georgia have been married since December 2011 and together share five children, including 19-year-old Ty, whom David adopted. As well as Ty and Olive, they are parents to eight-year-old son Wilfred and youngest daughters Doris, seven, and Birdie, two.

Speaking in December 2019 about his family, David told Jonathan Ross: "[I have] five [children now] it's quite a lot, it's a sofa full! It is great. It's a lot of work but there's nothing like it really. The baby is nine weeks old now so you're just getting that thing where you look and get a smile back. You'd give up any night's sleep for that."

David and Georgia – whose dad, Peter Davison, was the fifth actor to portray the famous Time Lord between 1981 and 1984 – met when she starred alongside him in the Doctor Who episode, The Doctor's Daughter, in 2008.

David usually keeps his private life behind closed doors, but once opened up about his marriage to the Guardian when the journalist jokily suggested he'd deliberately picked a partner who was the daughter of a Doctor. "That's exactly what I did, yes!” he replied. “And there were very few candidates available. It was a limited field."