Jennifer Aniston delighted fans on Tuesday when she made her return to social media with a gorgeous new selfie.

What's more, the star revealed that she is back at work on her hit Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show!

Unable to contain their excitement, fans quickly reacted to Jennifer's pouty photo, which saw her pursing her lips in the mirror as her long-time hairdresser Chris McMillan stood in the background.

The Friends star looked beautiful with her trademark hair styled long and straight with a slight wave at the front to perfectly frame her face. Captioning the snap, Jennifer wrote: "Aaand, we’re back..."

Needless to say, it wasn't long before her followers flooded the comment section with complimentary messages. "You're so beautiful!" gushed one. "Super excited to see you back on screen. BTW, you're glowing as usual," said another.

Jennifer looked stunning for her social media return

A third added: "Omg! So gorgeous as always. I can't wait to The Morning Show season 2." A fourth wrote: "Hair, hair, hair I'm obsessed!"

Jennifer has resumed filming series 2 of The Morning Show

Jennifer stars alongside Reese Witherspoon – who plays ambitious journalist Bradley Jackson – in The Morning Show. Jennifer plays the role of Alex Levy, a popular TV show host who struggles to maintain her spot at the top of her game after her partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler (played by Steve Carrell), is fired following a sexual misconduct scandal.

Jennifer Aniston stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in the hit show

Filming of the second series began last year but it appears it was put on hold due to COVID-19. The return of the programme was confirmed by Apple just one week after the first season's release.

As well as being loved by viewers, the critics loved the show too, and its leading stars, Jennifer and Reese, both received high praise. Jennifer won the Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the show, and Reese won the Golden Globe award for Best Actress for her role.

