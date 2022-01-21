Reese Witherspoon is the ultimate snow bunny in all-white ski outfit fans go wild for The Morning Show star nailed ski chic

Reese Witherspoon gave her fans the chills for all the right reasons on Friday when she showed up in the most fabulous ski outfit.

The Hollywood star took to Instagram with a photo of herself donned in an all-white look which fans couldn't get enough of.

In the image, Reese slipped herself into a pair of snug-fitting salopettes, with a tight, cream top underneath.

She wore a neat, but cozy-looking ski coat and topped off her look with a cute bobble hat.

She captioned the post: "I finally got new snow gear... it was about time! @draperjames x @ferastyle.

The look was from her Draper James line and she shared more photos on the brand's Instagram feed too.

Reese's brand Draper James have collaborated with ski brand Fera

Her social media followers went wild for every aspect of her outfit and commented: "Gorgeous gorgeous Gorgeous Reese Witherspoon," while another added: "Just when I was wondering how I would survive the next snow here. Such a fun collab."

Others said they were rushing to get their hands on the look and thanked her for the style inspiration.

Reese recently delighted her fans for another reason, when she revealed she's bringing tinseltown to the UK as the Academy Award-winning actress will be appearing on a children's BBC segment called Bedtimes Stories next week.

Reese said she was waiting for Apres Ski to begin

The Big Little Lies star, who is first the Best Actress Oscar winner to take to the Bedtime Stories seat, will be getting plenty of children ready for bed by reading Extraordinary by Penny Harrison.

The show has seen other well-known faces from the world of TV and film take part over the years. Tom Hardy became a family favorite when he appeared numerous times. David Tennant and Rosamund Pike are just some of the other big names who have also leant their reading skills to the children's show.

