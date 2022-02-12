Dr. Jennifer Ashton pays heartbreaking tribute to late ex-husband with rare family photo The TV star's children lost their father in 2017

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shared an emotional post on Friday as she marked the fifth anniversary of the death of her late ex-husband, Robert Ashton.

The popular TV doctor left fans saddened as she updated them with a throwback photo of her family, including the two children, Alex and Chloe, she shared with Robert.

Jennifer wrote: "5 years without you, Rob. We know you are with us every day… the kids honor your spirit with the way they live and the people they have become. We miss you."

The photo was of the entire family, including Robert, all wearing matching tie-dye t-shirts and beaming for the camera.

The pair divorced in 2017, and sadly two weeks after it was finalized, Robert took his own life. Her social media followers rushed to comment on her post and sent kind words, prayers and their thoughts.

Jennifer has previously spoken about how she and her children have dealt with his tragic death and opened up to both People magazine and in her book Life After Suicide.

Jennifer's ex-husband died by suicide in 2017

She admitted that she agonized over thinking it was her fault, but it was a moment with her brother when she got some clarity.

"He put his hands on my shoulders, looked directly into my eyes, and said, 'Jen, you're a doctor, I'm a doctor, Rob was a doctor. He would have done this married to you or not married to you.

"Divorce doesn't cause someone to commit suicide. The reality is, you cannot let this destroy you.'"

Jennifer shares two children with her late ex-husband

He left three notes to those he loved, one each for his ex-wife and their children too.

While it has been incredibly painful for them all, Jennifer says she's not angry with him for leaving them.

"Rob loved Alex and Chloe more than he loved himself," she said. "For him to leave them shows how much pain he was in. How can you be angry with someone for being in pain?"

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "home" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

