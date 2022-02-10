Dr. Jennifer Ashton undergoes medical procedure for important reason as fans show support The GMA star posted from a hospital bed

Dr. Jennifer Ashton urged her fans to follow in her footsteps as she detailed her latest hospital visit for a very important reason.

On Wednesday, the Good Morning America star checked into a medical facility to give blood and documented the procedure on Instagram.

Jennifer shared several photos alongside doctors and nurses as she lay in a hospital bed in order to donate.

She captioned the post: "Today I donated blood. There's a massive blood shortage due to the pandemic; most people can donate (there are a few exceptions).

"People who have had covid19 can donate, and it takes about an hour. Thank you @will.linendoll for taking me…#blooddonation Thank you to Ron and Novolette for taking such good care of me."

Her fans thanked her for the reminder and many said they were making an appointment because of her post.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton donated blood and urged people to do the same

Others commented: "Just donated yesterday and plan to continue donating on a regular basis," and another added: "Great reminder, I need to do that, gratitude."

Jennifer only recently recovered from COVID-19 and her diagnosis was revealed live by her co-stars Amy Robach and TJ Holmes on her behalf.

After not appearing for the day's instalment, Amy explained: "Dr. Jen has some personal news that she has asked us to share with all of you. She has tested positive for COVID-19."

Jennifer recently recovered from COVID-19

TJ clarified, however, that she was doing fine, adding: "She did get some mild symptoms, but she's just resting and she is fine, we just wanted to share that."

The star returned to the studios at the end of January and jubilantly proclaimed: "See you this morning at 810AM on Good Morning America and later on @abcgma3 #IMBAAAAAAACK."

