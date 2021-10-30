GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday.

The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.

Jennifer posted a smiling photo of the late star and wrote: "She made the world a brighter place. RIP Jovita Moore, #gonetoosoon #atlanta. We lost a member of our @ABC family."

The news of her death on 28 October was confirmed on Friday by her co-host, Justin Farmer. He said she died peacefully with her family by her side.

Jovita is survived by her stepdaughter Lauren, her children Shelby and Joshua, and her mother Yvonne.

Justin paid tribute on their show and said: "Today we will cry and we will remember and honour our colleague and friend Jovita Moore."

Jennifer paid tribute to Jovita Moore

Jovita was diagnosed seven months ago and at the time she told fans she visited the doctor because she was feeling disorientated.

"Feeling like I was in a fog," she described: "And really wanting to get out of that fog."

Jovita admitted feeling "very concerned" and was then tragically given the bad news that her condition was incurable.

Jovita was survived by her beautiful family

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is an aggressive form of cancer that can affect the brain or spinal cord.

The much-loved mother-of-three urged her fans to keep an eye on their own health and opened up further. "This journey for me started with an unusual headache," she explained. "So if something’s not right with you, I urge you to please get yourself checked."

The anchor had been with the news station for two decades.

