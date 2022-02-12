Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles-Lawson shares heartbreaking fears for her grandsons in America in 2022 Miss Tina also has a stepson, 26

Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has shared her heartbreaking fears for her grandsons, acknowledging how "difficult" it is for young black men in America in 2022.

The mother of singers Beyonce and Solange spoke to People about the conversations she had had with Daniel Smith Jr., her daughter Solange's only child, revealing she had told him that "if you are stopped by the police, to put your hands on the steering wheel" and "don't make sudden moves".

"[It's] the usual conversation that every Black mother and every Black grandmother has to have," she added.

Tina - known as Miss Tina to fans - also has a stepson, 26, and she shared that everytime he leaves her house she asks him to call when he arrives home.

"I just live in fear all the time that the police are going to stop them and stereotype them, and things can escalate so quickly," she shared.

Tina is the executive producer of a new Discovery+ documentary called Profiled: The Black Man. The four-part docu series premieres on 12 February and it aims to debunk common negative myths about Black men.

Beyonce, Tina and Daniel in 2011

The 68-year-old's comments comes after almost two years of awakening in the United States over racial discrimination and, in particular, police brutality.

The country, which was built on the back of slavery of black men and women, has long reckoned with that history and the lingering effects throughout society and institutions.

However it came to a head in late May 2020 when George Floyd died in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nine minutes, even as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

George was murdered in May 2020

Onlookers filmed the incident, and called on Chauvin and his colleagues to step back from Floyd as he stopped struggling.

The footage gave new energy to the Black Lives Matter movement, and protests were held across the US and around the world, including in London and Berlin.

Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday 20 April 2021 of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd.

