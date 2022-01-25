Beyoncé's mom pays touching tribute to grandbaby during milestone celebration Tina Lawson is incredibly close to her girls

Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson has paid a sweet tribute to one of her grandchildren as they celebrated their very first birthday.

Along with Queen Bey and Solange, Tina regards Kelly Rowland as a third daughter, as she spent so much time with her family growing up.

Kelly's youngest son Noah turned one over the weekend, and Tina took the opportunity to send the birthday boy a sweet message.

On Instagram, alongside a picture of Noah with his birthday cake that had been shared by his mom, Tina wrote: "Why are you so friggin cute??? Happy Birthday my Grandbaby Noah!"

Tina and Kelly are incredibly close, particularly because she spent her teenage years living with the Knowles family.

"I grew up with Beyoncé, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," Kelly previously told Marie Claire Australia. "It was a real sisterhood," she continued.

Beyoncé's mom Tina Lawson paid a sweet tribute to Kelly Rowland's son Noah

"I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model. She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."

The singer recently opened up about her family's close bond with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, revealing on Today with Hoda & Jenna that her children refer to them as their aunties. Jay-Z, meanwhile, is "big bro" to Kelly.

Along with Noah, Kelly and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are also parents to seven-year-old Titan.

Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland are incredibly close

The actress previously opened up about Noah's unique arrival shortly after he was born, explaining that due to the pandemic, her entire family ended up watching her give birth over Zoom.

She explained: "Well, you know, the last time when I had Titan my family was there and this time they weren't and, you know, everybody was feeling a way about that because we like to be at each other's births.

"So, yeah, we got a Zoom, and everyone was there, I mean, you know, the proper angle only!" And she revealed that her other son, Titan, was thrilled to have a baby brother.

"My son is absolutely in love with his baby brother and we're just really happy. It's really sweet. The house is very sweet and I love it."

