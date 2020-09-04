7 great Black-owned face coverings you can shop now – including Meghan Markle's fave face mask

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry in L.A. to volunteer with a Baby2Baby event, we all also took note of the Duchess' outfit – and especially her very stylish face mask. The seersucker striped face covering, which is still in stock, was by Black-owned brand Royal Jelly Harlem – a fashion and lifestyle label with fans including Taraji P Henson, Gabrielle Union and Claire Danes.

Meghan Markle showed her support for Black-owned Royal Jelly Harlem, wearing a face covering by the brand while volunteering in Los Angeles

Photo: Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The brand does a host of face mask styles – including kids’ versions with adorable matching crowns! – and you can even also shop some of the brand’s lifestyle creations on Amazon.

In addition to Royal Jelly Harlem, which is on the list of Meghan-approved brands that make face coverings, there are a host of other Black-owned face mask brands and designers you can shop for some seriously stylish face coverings, from designer face mask brands to small shops on Etsy. We’ve made an edit of some of our favourites that you can pick up now to stay safe AND look chic.

And don’t forget to bookmark this page for a handy guide when it’s time to show your support on Black Pound Day, a UK movement to shine the spotlight on Black-owned businesses on the first Saturday of every month.

Shop Black-owned face masks:

SNTGmasks, based in Reading, England, hand-makes face coverings in six different gorgeous African prints. The 100% triple-layer masks have a built-in nose grip and filter pocket – plus there's free shipping for the UK.

Handmade face mask, £11.50, Etsy

UK-based five-star seller Colourful Face Masks on Etsy makes face coverings for every style, from African prints or Liberty floral prints to plain, and you can select face masks with or without a filter pocket. They're very popular, though - shop now before your favourite looks sell out!

Liberty Print Face Mask, three colours currently available, £12.50 each, Etsy

The creations from Afro Masks, the brainchild of mother and son duo Marlene Greaves – a designer who trained at St Martin’s School of Art – and Oliver Greaves, are eco-friendly and handmade in the UK.

Face mask with nose wire in 'Congo Kente', £7.99, Afro Mask

NYC-based designer Romeo Hunte’s eco-friendly upcycled masks come in prints, plain, or one of our favourites, a triple-layer mixed denim mask with 3M reflective strips.

Multi-rebel denim mask, $75 (£56), Romeo Hunte

If you’re looking for a cool bandana to wear over your face covering, we love the designs from All Very Goods, an Etsy seller based in Washington, DC. You can also shop equally gorgeous art prints and totes.

No. 2 Modern Muse 2 bandana, 23"x23" in size, £18.99, Etsy

If there's a print you love, we're pretty sure London-based Etsy shop Esteebanj has it! There are more than 20 fabric choices, from sparkly to leopard print, African motifs to plain linen. You can also choose how many layers you want and if you want a filter, making it a truly bespoke experience.

Breathable face mask with nose wire, starting at £7.99 each, Etsy

