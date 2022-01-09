Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy makes incredibly rare appearance with famous family The Black Parade hitmaker is a doting mom to three children

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is growing up fast, and has already achieved so much in the first decade of her life!

MORE: Beyoncé's fans in disbelief over star's rare appearance with her children

The oldest daughter of Queen Bey and Jay-Z turned ten on 7 January and her doting grandmother Tina Carter made sure to mark the occasion in a special way.

Taking to Instagram, Tina shared a never-before-seen photo of herself with Blue on the beach during a family vacation, alongside a lengthy message dedicated to her granddaughter.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi make surprise appearance with their famous mom

She wrote: "My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.

MORE: Beyoncé marks Jay-Z's birthday with her famous family

MORE: Beyoncé sings with Kelly Rowland's son during Destiny's Child reunion

"Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond.

"She reminds me that 'Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn'. Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!

Blue Ivy's grandmother Tina Carter paid tribute to her on her birthday with a gorgeous photo

"Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue.Happy Birthday."

MORE: Beyoncé shares rare photo of twins Rumi and Sir - and they're so grown up!

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy dances to famous mum's song in must-see video

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many wishing Blue many happy returns, while others remarked on just how much Blue had grown. "No way is she that tall now!" one wrote, while another commented: "Omg she's so tall and beautiful! They grow so fast. She's a young woman already." A third added: "She's so tall now! Happy birthday!"

Blue Ivy is growing up so fast!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. While the power couple are one of the most famous in the world, when it comes to their family life they prefer to keep things more private.

MORE: Beyoncé's daughter Rumi showcases her dancing skills in adorable unseen video

MORE: Beyoncé's mum shares rare video during outing with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

As a result, Blue, Rumi and Sir are rarely pictured in public. However, in November Blue and Rumi made a rare appearance with their famous mom in her star-studded Ivy Park campaign.

The campaign also featured other well-known celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.