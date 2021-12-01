Beyoncé fans in disbelief as grown-up Rumi and Blue Ivy model Ivy Park's latest collection The singer shares three children with Jay-Z

Beyoncé fans were in for a treat on Tuesday as they got a rare glimpse at the singer's daughters with rapper Jay-Z in the latest campaign video for Ivy Park.

The clip dropped on the brand's official Instagram account and featured children of famous parents, including Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter, Natalia, and Ryan Phillippe's and Reese Witherspoon's children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

Basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green and a cast of models also appear in the video.

Towards the end of the video, however, Beyoncé could be seen with her daughter Rumi, four, in her arms, whilst Blue Ivy, nine, stood proudly next to them holding a football.

Beyoncé with her two daughters, Rumi and Blue Ivy

The trio matched in black and white houndstooth outfits.

Later in the video, Blue appears with her superstar mum and Natalia in a chic green tracksuit.

"WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY. Join now at adidas.com/ivypark. Link in bio," the post simply read.

Blue is the singer and Jay-Z's eldest child

Fans were quick to react to the video and commented on how grown-up Rumi and Blue Ivy look.

"Blue and Rumi taking over yuppp," one wrote, whilst another added: "Rumi looks so beautiful! Omg!!!"

A third remarked: "OMG Rumi grew up, I cannot!" Whilst a fourth said: "Look at how big Rumi is now!!!!"

A fourth applauded the choice of stars in the video, writing: "I'm here for all of this. Casting is [fire]."

Beyoncé alongside Natalia Bryant and Blue Ivy

Beyoncé shares three children with Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter. While the star rarely talks about them, back in September she told Harper's Bazaar about how her self-care rituals have impacted her daughters for the better.

"During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things," she said. "I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm. I've even got hives on my roof!

"And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me. One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share...and there's more to come soon!"

Halls of Ivy is the fifth collaborative collection between Ivy Park and Adidas and will launch exclusively for 24 hours on the Adidas e-commerce site on 9 December before being released globally on 10 December.