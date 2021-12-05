Beyoncé marks husband Jay-Z's birthday with famous family The Lemonade hitmaker shares children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir with her husband

Beyoncé is one of the world's most famous singers but to her the most important thing in her life is family.

And on Saturday, the Lemonade hitmaker marked her husband Jay-Z's 52nd birthday with her children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

The family are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life but no doubt made sure the rapper had a day to remember.

VIDEO: Beyoncé's daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi steal the show during rare appearance

Jay will have also been celebrated by Beyoncé's Destiny's Child family, with the star recently being praised by Kelly Rowland – who refers to him as "big bro".

Chatting on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the Merry Liddle Christmas Baby star said: "I have always admired Jay and my sister.

Their love… it's also the fact that Jay - where he has come from and who he is to us. What he's doing. Just a legacy. I'm just in awe of him. And above anything he is just a great big brother."

Beyoncé and her children made sure Jay-Z's birthday was special

She then added of the reaction to their recent reunion video, which saw Jay looking delighted after spotting Kelly at the premiere of his film, The Harder they Fall: "I found it so crazy that everyone was making a big thing of it!"

Beyoncé and Jay have been married since 2008, where they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in New York.

To mark their special day, they got matching IV tattoos on their wedding fingers, instead of rings. In June 2018, a decade after their wedding, the couple renewed their vows in front of their three children.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since 2008

The pair have faced their fair share of difficulties over the years, with Jay admitting in 2017 that he had cheated on his wife in the past, after appearing to apologise for infidelity in his song Family Feud.

However, they are now stronger than ever. The couple are no strangers to travelling, but enjoy nothing more than spending time at home with their family.

They live in a $71million home in Bel-Air, which boasts everything from a jaw-dropping pool to a hidden dressing room.

