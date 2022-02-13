Regan Gascoigne talks coming out as bisexual and famous dad Paul's reaction The Dancing on Ice star opened up

Professional dancer Regan Gascoigne is impressing Dancing on Ice viewers every week as he performs alongside his partner Karina Manta.

Off-screen, he has kept his romantic partnerships to himself and has previously spoken about not wanting his bisexuality to be a big deal.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on an episode of Lorraine back in 2019, the 25-year-old reflected on his attitude to his sexuality and why he never wanted to officially 'come out'.

Regan said: "I've never actually come out, I've never made a point of coming out, I've just let it happen organically."

He went on: "If anyone asked me I would obviously be honest and say I've dated both boys and girls. I feel like we shouldn't have to come out, I feel like it should just be normal because it is normal."

Regan then revealed that he had texted his retired footballer dad Paul to fill him in after newspapers made his sexuality headline news. "I just texted him like, 'I'm so sorry we've never had this chat, I've just never felt like I've needed to have this chat with you, I know you're going to be OK with it,' and he was."

Regan opened up to Lorraine Kelly

He continued: "His response was exactly how I thought. He said, 'I still love you no matter what and I'm proud of your decisions.'"

Lorraine then agreed with Regan that there shouldn't be any need for people to announce their sexuality, saying: "That's a really interesting point that you made though that you shouldn't have to come out… Wouldn't it be good if we got to the stage-"

"Where you could just turn up somewhere with your partner, whether it's a boy or a girl," Regan said.

The star has been impressing fans on Dancing on Ice

The dancer then reflected on how "lucky" he feels to have the support of his loved ones, saying: "I don't take it for granted that it's accepted, I know it's not the same for everyone else, I'm lucky to have such supportive friends and family."

Regan is Paul's youngest child with his ex-wife, Sheryl, with whom he had a nine-year relationship and three-year marriage that ended in 1999.

